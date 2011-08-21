(Updates at the close)

LONDON Aug 21 India were 129 runs for three wickets following on in their second innings, trailing England by 162 runs, at the close on the fourth day of the fourth test at the Oval on Sunday.

Scores: England 591-6 declared (I. Bell 235, K. Pietersen 175) v India 300 (R. Dravid 146 not out) and 129-3 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)