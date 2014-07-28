SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 28 India were 25-1 at the close on the second day of the third test against India in Southampton on Monday. England won the toss England 569-7 declared (Bell 167, Ballance 156, Cook 95, Buttler 85; Kumar 3-101) v India 25-1 (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)