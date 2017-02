(Updates at close of play)

LONDON Aug 20 India were 103 runs for five wickets in their first innings, trailing England by 488 runs, at the close on the rain-affected third day of the fourth test at the Oval on Saturday.

Scores: England 591-6 declared (I. Bell 235, K. Pietersen 175) v India 103-5 (R. Dravid 57 not out) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)