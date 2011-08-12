(Releads with Cook quotes)

By Richard Sydenham

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 12 Prolific England opener Alastair Cook acknowledged a "tinge of disappointment" despite chalking up a career-best 294 on the third day of the third test against India on Friday.

The left-handed batsman helped England compile a mammoth 710 for seven declared, their third highest total. India then reached the close on 35 for one, a deficit of 451 runs.

The run spree also put England on the verge of an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series and within touching distance of the number one spot in the world rankings.

"It's mad isn't it, how can you still be disappointed when you score 290-odd?" Cook told reporters. "I suppose only cricket can do that to you -- there's a tinge of disappointment.

"But if I'm being realistic, I'm absolutely thrilled. It's taken almost 13 hours of hard work to get the opportunity (to make 300) and when you don't make it you're going to have a little bit of disappointment."

Cook's knock was the sixth highest by an England player although there was a turgid feel to it as he managed just three boundaries in the first two sessions of the day.

"The old ball made it quite hard to score, there were quite defensive fields and the pitch was a little bit slow so it was tough to dominate," said the 26-year-old who already has 19 test centuries to his name.

"I don't think anyone found it easy to hit through the line but we said we really wanted to grind it out. We generally score quite quickly as a side."

India leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who claimed three for 150 in 43 overs, was impressed by Cook's marathon effort.

"He showed a lot of patience. We bowled well to him but he batted with determination and did very well for himself and his team," said Mishra.

Former Australia great Shane Warne, commentating for Sky television, saw things differently.

"Crowd bored all day, everyone been waiting for Cook 300," Warne tweeted.

