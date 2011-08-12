- BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 12 Alastair Cook piled up a career-best 294 as England declared on 710 for seven -- their third highest total -- after tea on the third day of the third test against India on Friday.

England, replying to India's 224, achieved a first-innings lead of 486 runs over the weary tourists. Eoin Morgan made 104 and Tim Bresnan was 53 not out.

Left-handed opener Cook batted for almost 13 hours and bettered his previous test-best 235 not out against Australia in Brisbane in November.

He was finally dismissed, caught at deep point by Suresh Raina off Ishant Sharma, having faced 545 deliveries and plundered 33 boundaries.

England are 2-0 up in the four-match series.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more sports stories