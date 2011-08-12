By Richard Sydenham
| - BIRMINGHAM, England
- BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 12 Alastair
Cook piled up a career-best 294 as England declared on 710
for seven -- their third highest total -- after tea on the third
day of the third test against India on Friday.
England, replying to India's 224, achieved a first-innings
lead of 486 runs over the weary tourists. Eoin Morgan made 104
and Tim Bresnan was 53 not out.
Left-handed opener Cook batted for almost 13 hours and
bettered his previous test-best 235 not out against Australia in
Brisbane in November.
He was finally dismissed, caught at deep point by Suresh
Raina off Ishant Sharma, having faced 545 deliveries and
plundered 33 boundaries.
England are 2-0 up in the four-match series.
