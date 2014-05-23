NEW DELHI May 23 Former India wicketkeeper Madhav Mantri died in Mumbai following a heart attack on Friday.

Mantri, who played only four tests in the 1950s but was a steady performer in domestic cricket, was 92.

A father figure in Mumbai cricket, Mantri was also the maternal uncle of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Patrick Johnston)