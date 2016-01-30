MUMBAI New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground is in danger of losing its World Twenty20 fixtures after the Indian cricket board (BCCI) moved a match against Sri Lanka away from the venue due to administrative lapses.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) failed to get the requisite clearances from various civic authorities in order to host the Feb. 12 T20 match between India and Sri Lanka, forcing the BCCI to transfer the contest to Ranchi.

BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur said the DDCA needed to procure all the necessary clearances by Sunday if they were to continue as the hosts of the March 8-April 3 tournament.

"As far as the World Cup is concerned, the World Cup management committee has met today and has also discussed the issue of DDCA," Thakur said.

"They have given a deadline of January 31, five o' clock, to come out with the required NOCs (no-objection certificates) so that they can continue as a host of the World Cup matches.

"If they are unable to do so by 31st evening, then the BCCI will shift those matches to the seven other remaining venues."

Delhi is scheduled to host four matches in the tournament, including a semi-final on March 30.

