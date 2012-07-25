MUMBAI, July 25 The Indian cricket board (BCCI) said it has made peace with former captain Kapil Dev after the all-rounder agreed to cut his ties with an unofficial rebel league.

The Indian Cricket League, a city-based franchise model launched in 2007 was immediately banned by the BCCI, including the cricketers who were part of it.

The Indian Premier League was started by the board the following year.

Dev, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain has resigned from the now-defunct ICL and has pledged his support for the board in a letter, the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The BCCI acknowledges Mr. Kapil Dev's immense contribution to Indian cricket and looks forward to a fruitful association with him in the years to come," the statement said.

Dev was earlier excluded from the BCCI's one-time benefit scheme for former cricketers which will entitle him to a payment of 10 million rupees (about $177,715).

His decision should make him eligible again to receive his pension money, if as expected he is granted amnesty.

Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More, who was also part of the ICL, was recently granted amnesty by the board. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Alastair Himmer)