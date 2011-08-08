MUMBAI Aug 8 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni
may be showing the first signs of buckling under pressure but
the wicketkeeper-batsman remains the best man for the job,
according to former players.
Four short months ago, the 30-year old from the small
eastern town of Ranchi was the toast of the nation after he led
India to their second 50-over World Cup crown after a gap of 28
years.
However, a slump in batting form, untidy work behind the
stumps and two humiliating defeats to start India's four-test
series in England have piled the pressure on a man renowned for
his calm on-field demeanour.
Former India opener Anshuman Gaekwad said it was premature
to write off the captain, who led India to the Twenty20 World
Cup title in 2007 and had yet to lose a test series.
"If you just forget these two test matches... as a captain,
as a batsman and as a wicketkeeper he has done marvellously
well," Gaekwad told Reuters by phone.
"It must be tremendous pressure for a captain, especially
when he does not have his main strike bowler (Zaheer Khan) and
batsman (Virender Sehwag)," said Gaekwad, who played 40 tests
and coached India.
India were unable to call on opener Sehwag, coming back from
a shoulder surgery, in both tests while Zaheer left the field on
the first day of the series at Lord's and was later ruled out of
the entire tour with hamstring and ankle problems.
Sehwag's regular opening partner, Gautam Gambhir, missed the
second test with a bruised arm while off-spinner Harbhajan Singh
and batsman Yuvraj Singh have also been ruled out for the
remainder of the tour with injuries.
India's number one test team ranking is also on the line
after they fell 2-0 behind to England in a series the hosts need
to win by a two-test margin to leapfrog the tourists.
Dhoni has averaged 12.25 in the two England tests and 19.40
in the three-match series in the Caribbean in June, and former
India wicketkeeper Kiran More believes a lack of confidence was
behind the dip in performance.
"I don't think he has dropped any catches. He has fumbled a
bit with the ball. He is not doing a great job definitely," More
told Reuters.
"There's a lot of pressure on him... Not only from
wicket-keeping but also from batting and captaincy. All the
issues boil down and then you lose some confidence."
More, however, was confident Dhoni would silence his
critics.
"I don't blame him. We are playing against the best team
(England)... the commentators and crowd pressure is also there,"
he said by phone.
"So overall, things are not going well for MS (Dhoni) but he
is a strong character and he has always bounced back and
hopefully he will fight back."
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John
O'Brien; To query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more cricket stories