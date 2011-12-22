SYDNEY Dec 22 Live in the moment, keep it
simple and work hard.
It may not be the most sophisticated philosophy to come out
of India but it is a concise mantra which has served MS Dhoni
well in four years as captain of his country's cricket team.
As India's first skipper from outside the main urban
centres, the 30-year-old has already delivered the Holy Grail of
the World Cup and over the next month takes on the challenge of
leading his team to a maiden test series triumph in Australia.
Hailed by master batsman Sachin Tendulkar as the finest
captain he has played under in a career spanning more than two
decades, Dhoni's leadership is not about rousing pep talks or
even inspired gambles.
"The important thing is that he keeps things simple and not
complicated," chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth
said recently.
What Dhoni does display is leadership by example, no less so
than when he promoted himself up the batting order and hit 91
not out to lead India to the World Cup triumph on home soil in
early April, sealing the dramatic victory with a six.
The wicketkeeper-batsman cut his international captaincy
teeth in the Twenty20 format by leading his country to victory
of the inaugural World Cup in 2007.
There was immediate success too when he took the reins of
the one-day side and led them to a series victory in Australia.
He assumed the test captaincy in 2008.
"I love to be in the moment, I love to analyse things a
bit," Dhoni said in a recent interview with CNN news channel.
"Very often what is important is to realise what went wrong,
not only when you are losing a series or a game, but also when
you are winning a series. You need to realise which are the
areas you need to work on."
There have been calamities along the way, of course,
including criticism of his wicketkeeping and his own poor form
when India crashed out of the 2007 50-over World Cup in the
first round.
Subsequently, the biggest setback of his leadership came
when the test team where humiliated 4-0 in England earlier this
year and relinquished the number one world ranking they had
earned in December 2009.
One of Dhoni's great attributes, however, has been his
ability to keep his head in the midst of the frenzy that often
surrounds the sport in cricket-mad India.
"He is always calm and never shows his frustration,"
Tendulkar said after the World Cup triumph. "These are some of
the human qualities which have made him such a good captain."
'COUNTRY BOY'
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born in Ranchi, now the capital of
the state of Jharkhand, and grew up playing cricket with a
tennis ball on the red dirt of his home town.
Describing someone from a place with a population of two
million people as a 'country boy' might sound absurd to
non-Asians, but that was the reality for Dhoni and his path from
India's outback to the cricketing elite was one that had been
travelled by very few.
"When I was playing for my school, the only thing I wanted
to do was get selected for the under-16 or the under-19 district
teams," he said.
"Frankly, I never thought that I would represent my country
one day. Now I'm leading my country, so it's like a fairytale.
"I never thought I'd do all these things. I lived in the
moment, I kept working hard."
Away from the cricket pitch, Dhoni keeps a low profile and
enjoys nothing better than returning to Ranchi to be with his
three dogs and collection of motorbikes.
Australia will present him new challenges as captain,
including an often hostile reception from local media, crowds
and even the players, but Dhoni has shown in the past that he
has the cool temperament to deal with them.
"I believe that he's the best captain in world cricket
today. He's a leader by example," South African Gary Kirsten,
who was coach of India from 2007 until after the World Cup, said
upon his departure from the job.
"He expects his troops to be ready for battle. He's calm and
level-headed. I have never seen him lose his temper. If things
don't go well, he takes the responsibility."
