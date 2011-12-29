By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 29 India captain MS Dhoni
gave a frank assessment of his team's fourth day collapse to
lose the first test against Australia, saying the Melbourne
Cricket Ground wicket was benign enough to reel in the victory
target.
Chasing 292 to win, India were bundled out for 169 on
Thursday after their formidable batting lineup crumbled in the
face of a spirited onslaught from pace trio Peter Siddle, James
Pattinson and Ben Hilfenhaus.
"I think they bowled a really good line close to that
off-stump area... I think the length and line they bowled was
very crucial," Dhoni told reporters following the 122-run
defeat.
"We thought if we could get them out for 240 or 250-odd runs
that's a very gettable score, but I felt 290-odd runs was also a
score we should have achieved.
"The wicket was pretty good. It's not like there was too
much wear and tear in the wicket. I think our batting line
flopped in both the innings.
"In the second innings, we kept falling at regular intervals
which meant getting close to 300-odd runs was becoming more and
more difficult."
The laid back wicketkeeper-captain mounted a more spirited
defence of his bowlers, who managed to bowl Australia out twice
after being dogged by injury concerns in the leadup, but also
failed to efficiently clean up Australia's tail in both innings.
Rangy 24-year-old paceman Umesh Yadav was impressive in just
his third test, taking seven wickets, while Zaheer Kahn also
took seven, the left-armer showing he had lost none of his guile
after a four-month lay-off from injury.
Paceman Ishant Sharma, who was troubled by an ankle injury
prior to the start of the four-match series, bowled a far
lighter load in the second innings and only took two wickets,
but Dhoni dismissed concerns about his fitness.
"The big positive to win a test match you need to take 20
wickets and we have been able to do that in this particular test
match," Dhoni said.
"The scores that the opposition got were something that we
could have achieved if we had batted well.
"We are hoping that the mistakes that we committed in this
particular game, we work on it and don't repeat it in the next
game that starts in Sydney (on Jan. 3)."
