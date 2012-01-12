PERTH Jan 12 India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni
has rejected suggestions of in-fighting in his team on the tour
of Australia, saying the claims were possibly the result of a
beer-induced fantasy.
Australia's Brad Haddin earlier this week said the Indians,
who trail 2-0 in the four test series, "turn on each other" when
things are not going their way, while another media report said
Dhoni was at odds with vice captain Virender Sehwag.
However Dhoni, speaking on the eve of the start of third
test at the WACA, said his team remained united and were all
moving "in the same direction".
"As far as fights are concerned, I've never seen the Indian
team fight," he told a news conference on Thursday, adding with
a laugh that the in-fighting claims were perhaps fueled by
alcohol.
"So you know it's something that I think is happening maybe
after a few beers, with the opposition just sitting and dreaming
of it because it's not really happening.
"That's something we are really proud of, when we talk about
the dressing room atmosphere and how we love each other's
success. We just try and strengthen it further."
Dhoni was equally dismissive of criticism that his team,
who relinquished the world number one test ranking earlier this
year after a 4-0 whitewash in England, did not care enough about
losing test matches.
"If losing two test matches and staying on the ground
weeping for four hours means it is hurting, definitely we are
grown up boys and we won't really do that," he said.
"It does hurt a bit and in sport, you want to improve and
come back. We won't cry and sit on the chair and say it isn't
going our way."
GET SMART
Dhoni returned to his beer theme when discussing two
incidents, one off and one on the pitch, where India players
have been photographed making rude gestures to fans.
"I think we need to get smart as to what needs to be done
and if we can avoid gestures, that's best. Crucially we have to
get smart as to what people are trying to do," he said.
"Everybody's fantastic early in the morning, but after the
tea session, after a couple of barrels of beer, it gets a bit
difficult. The Aussie fans, they are a bit aggressive in the
sense that they are quite verbal about it.
"But it's something to need to learn, how to interact with
the fans, how you convert them into someone who wants you to
perform as an individual."
India will not name their side for the match until Friday
morning with Dhoni anxious to see how green the wicket is before
deciding on any changes from the team that lost by 122 runs in
Melbourne and an innings and 68 runs in Sydney.
Another defeat would make it seven in a row in tests
overseas after the drubbing in England but Dhoni refused to
contemplate whether a similar whitewash against an Australia
team in transition would be worse.
"When you die, you die, you don't see as to which is the
better way to die," he said.
"We want to get back in this series. We learned a lot from
(the England) series and we've learned a lot from this series
also. We just have to implement it in the coming two test
matches and hope for the best."
