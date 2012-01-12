PERTH Jan 12 Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hinted he
will quit test cricket if he decides to lead India in their
World Cup defence in Australia and New Zealand in 2015.
Dhoni, who led the cricket-obsessed nation to 50-overs World
Cup triumph last April, said it was still too early to decide if
he would be around for the next tournament.
"Well if I want to see the 2015 World Cup in, I'll have to
retire from one of the formats," he told a news conference ahead
of the third test against Australia.
"It's too early right now. I am not that old. I am just 30.
There is still time. We will see by the end of 2013."
Dhoni, who is captain of India's test, one-day
internationals (ODI) and Twenty20 sides, carries the extra
burden of keeping wicket and said making sure there was a
successor ready was a factor in the 2013 deadline.
"What I really meant with that was by 2013 I would have to
see where I stand when it comes to my body, whether I will be
able to survive for the 2015 World Cup," he said.
"Of course form is a big factor but also, what I need to see
is, if I play till 2014 and all of a sudden say I can't survive
till the World Cup, then all of a sudden you have a new keeper
coming in who has not played more than 30 international games.
"So by end of 2013 I need to decide, okay I'm fit enough to
proceed in one of the formats.
"It's not personal interest, it's for the country. What I
want is an individual who, if he is taking my place, should have
played at least 60 to 100 ODIs before he goes into the World
Cup.
"It's what my personal thinking is. We will accordingly see
where it is. There's lots of time before that."
Dhoni took over as ODI Twenty20 captain in 2007 and added
the test captaincy in 2008.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories