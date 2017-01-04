NEW DELHI Jan 4 Factbox on Mahendra Singh Dhoni who stepped down as India's limited overs captain on Wednesday:

* Born: July 7, 1981 in Ranchi

* Made his test debut against Sri Lanka in 2005, scoring 30 in the rain-hit match in Chennai.

* He went on to play 90 tests for India, amassing 4876 runs at a 38-plus average, hitting six centuries and 33 fifties. He also took 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings.

* Dhoni's highest test score of 224 came against Australia in February 2013.

* The wicketkeeper-batsman made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in late 2004 and was run out for a first ball duck in the Chittagong match.

* Dhoni has played 283 ODIs, scoring 9110 runs, averaging 50.89 with an 88-plus strike rate. He has hit nine centuries in this format to go with 61 fifties.

* He has also played 73 Twenty20 Internationals, scoring 112 runs, averaging nearly 36 with a 122 strike rate.

* Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and remained the number one test team for 18 months from December 2009.

* He received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India's highest sports honour, in 2007.

* Known for his habit of sealing victory with a six, Dhoni's trademark "helicopter" shot has amused fans who have also hailed the unflappable temperament of 'Captain Cool'.

* He surpassed retired great Sachin Tendulkar as the highest-earning Indian sportsman but remains a fiercely private person. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Toby Davis)