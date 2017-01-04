Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
NEW DELHI Jan 4 Factbox on Mahendra Singh Dhoni who stepped down as India's limited overs captain on Wednesday:
* Born: July 7, 1981 in Ranchi
* Made his test debut against Sri Lanka in 2005, scoring 30 in the rain-hit match in Chennai.
* He went on to play 90 tests for India, amassing 4876 runs at a 38-plus average, hitting six centuries and 33 fifties. He also took 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings.
* Dhoni's highest test score of 224 came against Australia in February 2013.
* The wicketkeeper-batsman made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in late 2004 and was run out for a first ball duck in the Chittagong match.
* Dhoni has played 283 ODIs, scoring 9110 runs, averaging 50.89 with an 88-plus strike rate. He has hit nine centuries in this format to go with 61 fifties.
* He has also played 73 Twenty20 Internationals, scoring 112 runs, averaging nearly 36 with a 122 strike rate.
* Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and remained the number one test team for 18 months from December 2009.
* He received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India's highest sports honour, in 2007.
* Known for his habit of sealing victory with a six, Dhoni's trademark "helicopter" shot has amused fans who have also hailed the unflappable temperament of 'Captain Cool'.
* He surpassed retired great Sachin Tendulkar as the highest-earning Indian sportsman but remains a fiercely private person. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Toby Davis)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.