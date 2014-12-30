MELBOURNE Dec 30 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his test retirement with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Following is reaction to the news.

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter:

"well done on a wonderful career in test cricket @msdhoni. Always enjoyed playing together. Next target 2015 WC my friend!!"

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter:

"Love the way @msdhoni plays the game ... But it's now the right time for @imVkohli to take the Indian Test team in a new direction."

Former India captain Anil Kumble on Twitter:

"Chennai 2 G, Great career MSD @msdhoni retired as captain. Way 2 go! Well done buddy on a fantastic test inning! Good luck!"

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar to Star Sports:

"He was a top class leader...the biggest thing about Mahendra Singh Dhoni is he's been a supremely content person with whatever has come his way in life. No better state to be in than being supremely content."

Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports:

"His 45 per cent win-rate, the highest of any Indian captain to skipper the side at least five times, is phenomenal but just as impressive is the way he has led the side with such dignity and calmness during his 60 Tests in charge."

India cricketer Suresh Raina on Twitter:

"Valiant while you led. Valiant in your departure. #Respect" (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)