Jan 11 Senior batsman Rahul Dravid has
batted down suggestions of a rift in India's struggling test
team and said he was working hard to correct flaws in his
defence which has been repeatedly breached in the series against
Australia.
India trail the four-match test series 2-0. Their build-up
to the third test starting in Perth on Friday has been
overshadowed by Australian media reports of a rift in the side,
while the tourists have also come under fire from Indian media
for enjoying a go-karting session on Monday.
"When you lose 2-0, that's part and parcel of the game,"
Dravid, who celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday, told
reporters.
"Suddenly everything is wrong. There's absolutely no truth
to those (reports about a rift)... the spirit in the team is
really good."
Dravid, who has compiled 13,206 runs in 162 tests, said the
karting session was not an indication of the team losing their
focus.
"A lot of discussions happen in the dressing room, in the
course of dinner and when we go for go-karting.
"Lots of conversations can happen in times like that which
are very useful, and that's how you learn. You don't learn
through sitting in meetings, having powerpoint presentations.
That's not how teams work.
"Obviously there is a sense of disappointment in the result
we had so far. We'd like to do better definitely but in terms of
spirit, it has been very good.
"One of the good things about travelling away from home is
that you are in a bit of a cocoon. You don't tend to know what's
happening back home."
Dravid has been far from his best in the series, bowled four
times so far, including by a Peter Siddle no-ball in the
Melbourne test.
"Obviously when you get (bowled) out three times, you think
about it, there's no doubt about it. I worked on a few things.
Hopefully it will be better," said the player nicknamed 'The
Wall' for his otherwise impregnable defence.
"I don't think anything has drastically changed since what
was a successful year for me. I have looked at some of the
videos and can't see any difference. I hope it's a coincidence
and I can set it right.
Fellow senior batsman VVS Laxman has not done justice to his
reputation as Australia's bogeyman either, managing just one
half century, prompting calls for his exclusion from the side.
"I don't think it has affected Laxman too much," Dravid
said.
"I have not really read the comments and I don't think Lax
is really bothered either. We have been around long enough and
we learnt to accept it as part and parcel of the job.
"Personally I know Lax is a relaxed character, a top class
performer and I'm backing him to come good in one of the two
test matches," added Dravid.
