* 39-year-old ends career as second highest test scorer
* Batsman will continue to play in IPL
(adds quotes)
By Sudipto Ganguly
MUMBAI, March 9 - India batting great and former
skipper Rahul Dravid announced his retirement from international
cricket on Friday, saying it was the right time to "move on" and
make way for the next generation of players.
The 39-year-old second highest run scorer in test history
announced his decision at a news conference in Bangalore with
Indian cricket board (BCCI) president N. Srinivasan and former
India leg spinner Anil Kumble also in attendance.
Dravid has scored 13,288 runs in 164 tests, including 36
hundreds, and became the first of India's senior batsmen to
retire from the longer format after the team slumped to eight
consecutive test defeats away from home.
"I would like to announce my retirement from international
and domestic first-class cricket," a sombre-looking Dravid read
from a prepared statement, confirming what many observers had
expected when the news conference was arranged on Thursday.
"It has been 16 years since I played my first test for
India. I feel its time for me to move on.
"I have had a wonderful time but now its time for a new
generation of young players to make their own history and to
take the Indian cricket team even further."
Flanked by Srinivasan and former India captain Kumble, who
is now president of the Karnataka state cricket association, the
father of two said he would now look forward to spending more
time with his family.
"Being away from my family became harder and harder through
the years and I look forward now to spending time at home and
doing the simple things, like just taking my sons (Samit and
Anvay) to school," he said.
NEW BLOOD
Critics and disgruntled fans had called for Dravid and
Vangipurappu Laxman (37) to make way for new blood after India
were whitewashed 4-0 in their last two away series in England
and Australia.
"I would like to believe that irrespective of how the
Australian series had gone, in my own mind I was pretty sure
that after Australia I was going to sit down and assess a lot of
things," Dravid said.
"It is easy for me to say now, but I think I would have come
to the same conclusion."
The third member of the 'Big Three' Sachin Tendulkar (38)
has struggled for form since reaching his 99th international
century a year ago and at 38, could soon be expected to limit
his participation to test matches only.
Dravid said he had given his all to become the best
cricketer he possibly could.
"My approach to cricket has been reasonably simple: it was
about giving everything to the team, it was about playing with
dignity, and it was about upholding the spirit of the game,"
said Dravid, nicknamed "The Wall" for his impeccable defence.
"I hope I have done some of that. I have failed at times,
but I have never stopped trying. It is why I leave with sadness
but also with pride."
Last year, Dravid retired from the limited-overs formats of
the game after India's disastrous tour of England, where the
team failed to win a single match.
The stylish right-hander, one of cricket's most technically
sound batsmen, also has 12 hundreds in one-day internationals
and while he will be unable to add to that tally, cricket fans
will still be able to see him play in the shortest format.
Dravid will continue to play in the lucrative Indian Premier
League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, where he will lead the
Rajasthan Royals, replacing the retired Shane Warne as captain
of the franchise.
"I will play my part in helping young kids (in cricket). But
to be honest I have not made up my mind, not decided," he said
of his future plans.
"I have couple of months in IPL to go through and then come
June, I will sit down and think.
"I truly believe that the time away from the game will be
good for me... I have played this game for 20 years... it has
been a surreal world, it has been away from reality."
(Editing by John O'Brien)