March 9 Factbox on former India batsman Rahul Dravid who retired from all forms of international cricket on Friday.

MAKING HIS NAME

* Born: Jan 11, 1973 at Indore, India

* Part of the famed Indian middle order in tests

* Appointed India captain in 2005, replacing Sourav Ganguly

* Captained India in 25 test matches

* Has more than 10,000 runs in both tests and ODIs

TEST CRICKET

* Scored 13,288 runs from 164 tests

* Debut on June 1996, against England

* Last test on January 2012, against Australia

* Has 36 centuries in tests, including five double hundreds

* Second highest run-scorer in tests behind Sachin Tendulkar

* Has taken 210 catches, the most by any fielder

ODI HIGHLIGHTS

* Scored 10,889 runs from 344 matches

* ODI debut on April 3, 1996 against Sri Lanka

* Last ODI on September 16, 2011 against England

* Has made 12 centuries in ODIs

* Top scorer at the 1999 World Cup in England with 461 runs (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)