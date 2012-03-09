March 9 Factbox on former India batsman
Rahul Dravid who retired from all forms of international cricket
on Friday.
MAKING HIS NAME
* Born: Jan 11, 1973 at Indore, India
* Part of the famed Indian middle order in tests
* Appointed India captain in 2005, replacing Sourav Ganguly
* Captained India in 25 test matches
* Has more than 10,000 runs in both tests and ODIs
TEST CRICKET
* Scored 13,288 runs from 164 tests
* Debut on June 1996, against England
* Last test on January 2012, against Australia
* Has 36 centuries in tests, including five double hundreds
* Second highest run-scorer in tests behind Sachin Tendulkar
* Has taken 210 catches, the most by any fielder
ODI HIGHLIGHTS
* Scored 10,889 runs from 344 matches
* ODI debut on April 3, 1996 against Sri Lanka
* Last ODI on September 16, 2011 against England
* Has made 12 centuries in ODIs
* Top scorer at the 1999 World Cup in England with 461 runs
