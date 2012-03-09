By Sudipto Ganguly
| MUMBAI, March 9
MUMBAI, March 9 Rahul Dravid will go down
in the annals of Indian cricket as a champion batsman who had no
qualms about playing second fiddle during an illustrious 15-year
career built upon the soundest of techniques.
A purist's delight, Dravid will be fondly remembered as
someone whose batting was as perfect as a coaching manual and
the numerous rescue acts he performed would secure him a place
on the wish-list of any international captain.
Nicknamed "The Wall" for his impeccable defence, the
39-year-old announced his retirement from test cricket on Friday
after a disappointing tour of Australia, where he was bowled out
in six out of his eight innings.
Probably the nature of his dismissals in Australia where the
ball found it much easier to breach his previously watertight
defences, convinced Dravid to call time on his career despite
being the highest test run-scorer in the 2011 calendar year.
A test career that began at the Lord's with a solid 95 in
1996 ended with a total of 13,288 runs in 164 matches, second
only to team mate Sachin Tendulkar on the test history scoring
list.
In that Lord's test, fellow debutant and future captain
Sourav Ganguly hit a century to outshine Dravid - a trend that
would recur in the next one-and-half decades when Vangipurappu
Laxman or Tendulkar would hog the limelight.
Dravid made 36 test centuries, often in the most difficult
batting conditions, including three tons during last year's
dismal tour of England where India were whitewashed 4-0 in the
series.
The cricketer, a thorough gentleman, was surprisingly
recalled for the ODI series that followed in England after a
two-year hiatus, for what would be his farewell series in the
50-over and Twenty20 format.
Dravid's recall was an acknowledgement of his technical
superiority over India's next generation batsmen, whose
inadequate skills were cruelly exposed on England's
seamer-friendly pitches.
It was not the first time, though, in Dravid's career that
he was required to perform a salvage operation.
He has been asked to, and sometimes even forced to, bat at
different positions in the line-up, be it at the top or lower
down the order.
A 100 percent team man, Dravid, who had managed to make the
number three batting position in the Indian test side his own,
never refused any of the challenges thrust upon his shoulders.
UNFLINCHING CONCENTRATION
At one point in his career, he was almost written off as a
one-day international cricketer but the exceptional; fielder
managed to keep his place in the side by agreeing to don the
wicket-keeping gloves for the team.
Dravid's batting style was probably not perfectly suited to
the rigours of limited-overs cricket, where scoring runs quickly
was primary, but he managed to adapt his batting to suit the
shorter format.
He finished that segment of his career with 10,889 runs,
including 12 hundreds, in 344 one-dayers.
An ardent student of the game, known for a love of facts and
figures, Dravid's concentration was unflinching, also underlined
by the 210 test catches, more than anyone else, he took mostly
when standing in the slip cordon.
As a captain, Dravid was at the helm for two years, during
which he led the team to away series victories in England and
West Indies, which helped erase the stamp of "poor tourists" the
Indian side was often accused of being.
But India's early exit in the 2007 World Cup triggered a
backlash at home and Dravid eventually relinquished a job he was
finding too demanding.
Over the years, Dravid has been the main architect behind
India's rise in test cricket, which culminated in them being
crowned the number one side in the world in 2009.
And still, like on his debut test, he would always be
overshadowed by more flamboyant team mates in Tendulkar,
Virender Sehwag and Laxman.
In 2001, at an epic test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, it was
Laxman who got all the deserved praise with his 281 in the
second innings when India beat Australia after following-on.
As usual, Dravid's marathon innings of 180 was reduced to a
passing mention.
Internationally, it was the stature of his contemporary
cricketers Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting and Tendulkar who cast a
shadow on Dravid as a batsman.
Dravid will continue to play in the Indian Premier League's
Twenty20 format but he has already etched his name as one of the
greatest test batsman of his era.
