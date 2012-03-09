MUMBAI, March 9 India batting stalwart and
former skipper Rahul Dravid announced his retirement from
international cricket on Friday.
The 39-year-old second highest run scorer in test history
announced his decision at a news conference in Bangalore with
Indian cricket board (BCCI) president N. Srinivasan also in
attendance.
Dravid has scored 13,288 runs in 164 tests, including 36
hundreds, and became the first of India's senior batsmen to
retire from the longer format after the team slumped to eight
consecutive test defeats away from home.
