MUMBAI, Sept 19
MUMBAI, Sept 19 The new Indian cricket board
(BCCI) president N. Srinivasan on Monday ruled out any formal
inquiry into the team's abysmal performance on their tour of
England.
India arrived in England as the number one test team in the
world but meekly surrendered their top ranking after a 4-0
whitewash.
The 50-overs world champions did no better in the shorter
versions and failed to win a single international match during
the tour.
The board and the national selectors were heavily criticised
by pundits and fans for the performance of the team but
Srinivasan ruled out any review on the lines of what Australia
did after their 3-1 Ashes loss to England in the beginning of
the year.
"I don't like to lose," Srinivasan told reporters after the
board's annual general meeting at its headquarters in Mumbai.
"And the BCCI can't wait to get back to the top spot. But we
have not formed any committee to look into it.
"Yes, we did not do as well as expected. (But) it happens.
We have belief in this team and we believe that this team will
bounce back very well."
India were plagued by injuries during the tour and critics
have blamed a punishing schedule for the team's plight. This
year Indian players were involved in series against South
Africa, West Indies, the World Cup and the Indian Premier League
before being humiliated during the two month tour of England.
The jam-packed itinerary took its toll on the players as
Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh -- named Man of the Tournament at
the World Cup -- Virender Sehwag, paceman Zaheer Khan and
spinner Harbhajan Singh were just some of the players who were
forced to fly back home early.
While the BCCI president blamed injuries as one of the main
reasons for the debacle, he refused to accept that the Indian
team was playing too much cricket.
"We did not have our best team together from the beginning,"
he said. "We have taken stock of the number of days of cricket
played by the other countries. There is not much difference."
"In any case it's not the same team for all three versions.
Except for a few players, most don't play all three formats of
the game.
"The players who do play all three formats were not the ones
who got injured."
