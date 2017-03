LONDON, July 21 England wicketkeeper Matt Prior is taking a break from the game for the rest of the domestic season following the 95-run defeat by India in the second test at Lord's on Monday, British media reported.

Prior, under pressure for his place after a poor run of form with the gloves and the bat, has not retired from international cricket but at the age of 32 and with ongoing injury problems his future must be in serious doubt. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)