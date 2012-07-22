July 22 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and
his team mates have been fined for the team's slow over-rate
during their 21-run win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, the
International Cricket Council said.
"The India side was ruled to be an over short of its target
when time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC
said in a statement on Sunday.
Accordingly, match referee Chris Broad has imposed a 20 per
cent fine on Dhoni, while each of his team mates were docked 10
percent of their match fees.
With the win at Hambantota, India have taken a 1-0 lead in
the five-match series and play the second one-dayer at the same
venue on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by
Alastair Himmer)