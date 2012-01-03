SYDNEY Jan 3 India coach Duncan Fletcher said
his team just needed a bit more luck after a largely calamitous
opening day of the second test against Australia on Tuesday.
The Zimbabwean's team face a sixth successive overseas test
defeat after being bundled out for 191 in their first innings at
the Sydney Cricket Ground, having lost the first test last week
by 122 runs.
Sachin Tendulkar made 41 before he chopped the ball onto his
stumps which, along with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten
57, were the only real highlights of the innings.
Fletcher said credit must also be given to the Australian
bowlers for a fine performance and batsmen Michael Clarke and
Ricky Ponting, for easing the hosts to 116 for three at the
close of play.
But he also defended his players' efforts.
"The mood in the dressing room has been very, very good.
They're working very hard at nets, they're putting in the
effort, they're trying their best," he told reporters.
"It's just sometimes in cricket we just need a little bit of
good fortune.
"You look at Sachin today, how often would he play on from
that width, more often than not he would have put that through
the covers for four.
"Sometimes it goes against you and sometimes it runs with
you."
Fletcher said he was hoping for more partnerships from the
middle order for the rest of the series and did not think the
cause was lost in Sydney.
Encouraged by paceman Zaheer Khan dismissing Australia's top
three batsmen with just 37 runs on the board, Fletcher said
India were just a wicket away from some kind of parity.
"If they had been four down tonight, we would have been
pretty happy with that," he said.
"If we can just get one of those wickets early tomorrow,
hopefully two, and put their lower order under a little bit of
pressure, we can probably get them out for the same sort of
total that we scored."
(Editing by John O'Brien)
