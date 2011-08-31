NEW DELHI Aug 31 India opener Gautam Gambhir will miss the limited-over series in England and return home because of vision problems, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will replace Gambhir in the squad for the five-match one-day series starting on Saturday, BCCI secretary N Srinivasan said in a statement.

"Suresh Raina has been nominated as vice-captain for the ODI series," Srinivasan said.

Gambhir banged his head against the ground while fielding in the Oval test and suffered concussion.

"He was sent for a precautionary CT and MRI scan of his head and neck which was reported as normal," Srinivasan said.

"However, he still complains of some visual disturbance and inability to focus on an object for long.

"Gautam has been advised to take rest and is expected to recover without any further medical intervention."

India, knocked off the top of the test rankings following their 4-0 drubbing by England, have lost five other frontline players, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan, to injuries.

(Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more cricket stories