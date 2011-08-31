NEW DELHI Aug 31 India opener Gautam Gambhir
will miss the limited-over series in England and return home
because of vision problems, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said
on Wednesday.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will replace Gambhir in the
squad for the five-match one-day series starting on Saturday,
BCCI secretary N Srinivasan said in a statement.
"Suresh Raina has been nominated as vice-captain for the ODI
series," Srinivasan said.
Gambhir banged his head against the ground while fielding in
the Oval test and suffered concussion.
"He was sent for a precautionary CT and MRI scan of his head
and neck which was reported as normal," Srinivasan said.
"However, he still complains of some visual disturbance and
inability to focus on an object for long.
"Gautam has been advised to take rest and is expected to
recover without any further medical intervention."
India, knocked off the top of the test rankings following
their 4-0 drubbing by England, have lost five other frontline
players, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj
Singh and Zaheer Khan, to injuries.
