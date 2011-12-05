MUMBAI Dec 5 Former Australia
wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist expects a transitional Australian
side to retain the services of Ricky Ponting for their home
series against India starting this month.
Ponting, 36, Australia's leading test run scorer, stepped
down as captain after his team's quarter-final exit from the
World Cup this year. He was replaced by Michael Clarke.
He has not scored a test century since January last year
although he scored 62 and 78 in his last two innings against
South Africa and New Zealand respectively.
"I wouldn't expect him to be left out of the Indian series.
He is keen to play," Gilchrist told reporters on Monday.
"His last two innings as a player have been as impressive as
anything in quite a while. He is the second best player from
Australia after Sir Don Bradman.
"He is the only one to know when he should finish
international cricket...I am sure he will be featuring in that
series."
Gilchrist, Australia's most successful wicketkeeper/batsman
said India, who lost their world number one ranking when they
were beaten 4-0 in England this year, now had their best chance
to win a test series in Australia for the first time.
A golden generation of Australian cricketers including Shane
Warne, Glenn McGrath, Matthew Hayden and Gilchrist retired one
after the other after their country had dominated world cricket
for more than a decade.
"It's a good chance for India with Australia being through
somewhat of a transitional period. They are still finding their
way," Gilchrist said.
"India have got a few good results in the last couple of
series (against Australia).
"I think Australia are aware of that. They need to be on top
of their game to hold on to their record at home against India."
India will play four tests in Australia, starting on Dec. 26
in Melbourne, two Twenty20 matches and a one-day Tri-series,
which will also feature Sri Lanka.
