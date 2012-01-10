* India resolve questioned after six straight away defeats
* Australia exploit Tendulkar tendency to chase wide balls
Jan 10 India's cricketers are the most
vulnerable in the international game and wilt when subjected to
sustained pressure, Australia wicketkeeper and vice captain Brad
Haddin said on Tuesday ahead of the third test between the two
countries.
In a fresh dig at the visitors, who are already facing
criticism back home for their meek capitulation in the first two
tests Down Under, Haddin said India were "as fragile as any team
in the world".
India, ranked number one in the test rankings until last
August, were whitewashed 4-0 in their previous away series in
England and trail 2-0 in the current one after heavy losses at
Melbourne and Sydney.
"We spoke about a bit of that when we were batting (in
Sydney)," Haddin told Sky Sports Radio Australia on Tuesday.
"The longer we could keep them out on the field, the bigger
chance we had of breaking them.
"We know this side can be as fragile as any team in the
world if things aren't going their way and they can turn on each
other and the media turns on them pretty quick.
"We knew if we could keep them out there and put the numbers
like we did on the board, we knew we'd get the rewards because
they break quicker than anyone in the world."
Haddin was referring to Australia's mammoth first innings
total of 659 for four declared in the Sydney test, which India
lost by an innings and 68 runs for their sixth successive
overseas defeat.
India's bowling spearhead Zaheer Khan was unimpressed by
Haddin's comments, however, and advised the wicketkeeper to
concentrate on his own game instead.
Haddin has been criticised for his untidy work behind the
stumps, which included the dropping of a simple catch in Sydney.
"Well Brad Haddin, I think he should focus on his keeping,
that looked really fragile to me," Zaheer told reporters. "He
needs to start moving.
"I think he's doing all the talking (for Australia)... so
he's definitely playing his role."
Sachin Tendulkar, who has been chasing his 100th
international century since March, has looked most accomplished
at the crease for the visitors but Haddin said the Australians
had identified a weakness in the master batsman's defence.
"What we have found is... he wants to score and he wants to
feel bat on ball and he wants to get into a rhythm," Haddin
said.
"We find if we can push him a little wider, make him feel
for the ball a bit, we can build enough pressure to get a chance
and it's worked in the last two tests."
The penultimate match in the four-test series starts in
Perth on Friday with the final test in Adelaide from Jan. 24.
