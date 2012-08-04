KANDY Aug 4 India fast bowler Irfan Pathan's
second five-wicket haul helped his team beat Sri Lanka by 20
runs in the fifth and final one-day international at Pallekele
on Saturday.
Pathan took two crucial wickets in the 43rd over as Sri
Lanka were dismissed for 274 just three overs later in reply to
India's total of 294 for seven.
Pathan finished with figures of five for 61 to take the man
of the match award.
The win gave India a 4-1 triumph in the five-match series
and lifted them to second place in the ICC ODI rankings behind
Australia.
India's total after they won the toss and batted first was
based largely on two fine partnerships which prevented the home
team from breaking through.
Gautam Gambir (88 off 99 balls) and Manoj Tiwary (65 off 68
balls) put on 110 off 121 balls for the fourth wicket after
India had lost their first three wickets for 87.
Following that stand Sri Lanka once again broke through,
capturing three wickets in two overs to reduce India to 213-6
but Mahendra Singh Dhoni joined by Pathan grabbed back the
initiative with a partnership of 77 off 59 balls.
Dhoni slammed eight fours and a six in his 38-ball half
century before providing Lasith Malinga with his 200th ODI
wicket. Pathan's contribution was an unbeaten 29.
Sri Lanka lost half of their side for 102 in the run chase,
but Lahiru Thirimanne and Jeevan Mendis turned the game around
with a partnership of 102 off 124 balls.
Thirimanne made 77 off 96 balls before running himself out
and Mendis scored 72 off 88 balls before edging a catch behind
the wicket off the bowling of Pathan.
Sri Lanka were always ahead of the run rate but lost too
many wickets to complete a victory.
The teams will play a one-off twenty20 international at the
same venue on Tuesday.
