BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 9 England captain
Andrew Strauss and India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni played down the
significance of the world rankings for different reasons on
Tuesday ahead of the third test.
India are currently the number one side but England will
leapfrog them and second-placed South Africa if they win the
four-match series by two clear tests, a feat they would achieve
with victory at Edgbaston.
"We're not approaching this test match any differently,"
Strauss told reporters. "That number one ranking comes as a
consequence of playing good cricket. So all we've got to
concentrate on is playing good cricket.
"Rankings are not at the forefront of our mind at the mind,
what is at the forefront of our mind is starting this test match
well and hoping to get into a position to win it later in the
week."
Dhoni, whose team lost heavily at Lord's and Trent Bridge
and have been hampered by injuries to key players like Zaheer
Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag, was equally
unconcerned by the rankings.
"We don't talk much about ratings," Dhoni said. "I've said
in the last two years, ratings are not what are important for
us.
"What we concentrate on is the kind of cricket we are
playing so we try to break the sessions into smaller sessions
not look five days ahead as to what may be the result.
"What's important for us is how you go about doing stuff in
the first hour. We know the small things that matter and we will
try to stick to that."
ONE CHANGE
England look set to make one change to the team that won by
319 runs in Nottingham with Ravi Bopara replacing the injured
Jonathan Trott. Bopara's last test was two years ago and he
averages 33.46 in 10 matches.
Chris Tremlett has been released from the squad having
failed to recover from a back injury, so Tim Bresnan should
retain his place for the match starting on Wednesday.
"I think Ravi being the only change would be a reasonable
assumption to make barring any last minute injuries," Strauss
added. "We're all delighted that Ravi has got a chance again.
"He has been knocking on the door for quite a long time. He
fills the role that has been vacated by Jonathan Trott very well
with his batting and his ability to bowl a few overs. It's great
to see him have the opportunity come into the Test side again."
India's selection is less clearcut. Sehwag has recovered
from shoulder surgery and while he made only eight in the
warm-up match at Northamptonshire, Dhoni said his place was
almost assured. Gautam Gambhir will also return, from a bruised
arm, and open with Sehwag.
Harbhajan is out with a stomach muscle problem and India are
deciding whether to pick a replacement spinner, slow left-armer
Pragyan Ojha or leg-spinner Amit Mishra, or a fourth pace
bowler.
"He (Sehwag) is practising every day, which means he's
available for selection and I can see no good reason why he
shouldn't play," Dhoni said.
"He's a very dynamic player who backs his instinct to play
shots, irrespective of which bowler he's facing. He believes
more in looking at the ball and just giving it the treatment it
deserves.
"We all know an aggressive opener can have a very big impact
on the opposition bowling attack -- so he's a very good player
to have in the side."
