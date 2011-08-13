(Updates at end of match)

* England destroy India by innings and 242 runs

* Home team take unassailable 3-0 lead in series

By Richard Sydenham

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 13 England surged to the top of the world rankings after crushing India by an innings and 242 runs in the third test on Saturday to secure their sixth consecutive series win.

Fast bowler James Anderson claimed four for 85 as India were dismissed for 244 after lunch on the fourth day at Edgbaston, giving the home team a 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

India's batsmen capitulated for the third successive match against England's penetrative attack.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was India's top scorer for the second time in the test, with 74 not out, but the game was over when Shanthakumaran Sreesanth edged Tim Bresnan to Kevin Pietersen in the gully.

"There's not many bowling units better than ours in the world," said England captain Andrew Strauss at the presentation ceremony.

"It's been a goal of ours to reach the top of the rankings for a long time. It's a great testament to everyone involved in the England set up and fills me with a lot of pride."

England's series victory takes them top of the test rankings ahead of South Africa and previous leaders India.

Alastair Cook's career-best 294 laid the foundations on Friday when England racked up a massive 710 for seven declared in reply to India's first innings 224.

"Congratulations to England," said Dhoni. "We've not been up to the mark in this series and the margin of defeats have been getting bigger and bigger.

"There are areas we need to improve in the side ... but overall to play really good cricket you have to be consistent and that's what England have done."

