* Cook passes test best
* Morgan also makes century
By Richard Sydenham
BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 12 Alastair Cook
registered his second double century and highest test score as
England powered on to a ground-record 646 for six in the third
test against India on Friday.
England, replying to India's 224, extended their lead to 422
runs over the weary Indians with Cook going to tea on the third
day on 266 not out and Tim Bresnan on 19.
The left-handed opener has batted for almost 12 hours and
bettered his previous test-best 235 not out against Australia in
Brisbane last year. Eoin Morgan made 104.
England are on course for the victory that would give them
an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series and lift them
to the top of the world rankings.
Cook's effort was the second-longest test innings by an
England batsman, surpassing Ken Barrington's 256 in 683 minutes.
Only Len Hutton has batted longer, during his English record
score of 364.
Batting conditions at Edgbaston were not all that favourable
with high humidity and dark clouds overhead. India bowled their
spinners for most of the afternoon.
The teams, who lost time to rain in the morning session,
were also interrupted for 16 minutes in the afternoon by bad
light. The new permanent floodlights at Edgbaston failed to work
after the umpires had requested their usage.
The 25,000 capacity crowd booed as the players left the
field while the lights flickered but failed to recover in time
from an earlier power cut.
It was only temporary respite for India from Cook's
endurance, though, as he added 222 with Morgan, who was dropped
twice on Thursday. Morgan was finally caught at cover off
off-spinner Suresh Raina.
It was England's eighth century stand in the series. India
have had just the one century partnership, emphasising the gulf
between the teams.
Cook was circumspect for most of the day, managing just
three boundaries in two sessions in an innings that became more
turgid as the day went on.
Ravi Bopara raised the teams's 600 with a slashed cut for
four off a thick edge from Amit Mishra but he was trapped lbw by
the same bowler for seven while pushing down the wrong line.
Matt Prior was the third man out, top-edging a sweep off
Mishra to Sachin Tendulkar at fine leg for five.
