HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, July 24 Seamers Thisara
Perera and Angelo Mathews shared six wickets as Sri Lanka came
back strongly to level the five-match series at one-all with a
crushing nine-wicket win over India in the second one-day
cricket international on Tuesday.
India, who won the toss and opted to bat, were shot out for
138 off 33.3 overs with only Gautam Gambhir making a noteworthy
contribution with a patient 65 off 96 balls, including four
fours.
Perera, with figures of three for 19, was named man of the
match. Mathews took three for 14.
Sri Lanka knocked off the runs in 19.5 overs, scoring 139
for one with openers Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan
posting a first-wicket stand of 119.
Dilshan was dismissed for 50 scored off 49 balls when he
top-edged a sweep off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for
wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to hold on to a simple catch
with Sri Lanka needing 20 for victory.
Tharanga was unbeaten on 59 scored off 60 balls with eight
fours and Dinesh Chandimal was on six not out.
India looked like running away towards another huge total,
as they did in the first one-dayer here which they won on
Saturday, when debutant Isuru Udana conceded 17 runs in his
opening over which included five wides and two crisply hit fours
by Virender Sehwag.
Perera, who replaced Udana after that eventful over, turned
the game around for Sri Lanka with the wicket of Sehwag (15)
whom he brilliantly caught and bowled in his first over.
Off his next over, Perera had the in-form Virat Kohli edging
a catch to wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakkara for one.
Both Sehwag and Kohli had been instrumental in India scoring
314-6 at the same venue three days ago by putting together a
partnership of 173.
Mathews got in on the act, also picking up a wicket in his
first over when Rohit Sharma played on to his stumps without
scoring.
Suresh Raina (1) was out similarly to Perera in his third
over, making India 41-4.
It could easily have been 41-5 had Mathews not put down a
sitter offered by Dhoni before he had opened his account.
Mathews, however, compensated for that miss by having the
Indian captain caught behind by Sangakkara for 11.
Ashwin (21) helped Gambhir to take the score past one
hundred but ran himself out needlessly attempting an impossible
third run.
Gambhir was last out attempting to guide Lasith Malinga to
third man and being caught smartly by a diving Sangakkara.
The third match in the series is in Colombo on Saturday.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)