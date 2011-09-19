By Sudipto Ganguly
| MUMBAI, Sept 19
MUMBAI, Sept 19 The Indian cricket board (BCCI)
has terminated the contract of the Indian Premier League's Kochi
franchise for a breach of terms, newly elected board president
N. Srinivasan said on Monday.
Kochi, who debuted in the fourth edition of the cash-rich
IPL in 2011, won the franchise rights last year after a
successful bid of $333 million but BCCI sources said they had
defaulted on their payments.
"Because of the irremediable breach committed by the Kochi
franchise, the BCCI has decided to encash the bank guarantee in
their possession and also terminate the franchise," the new BCCI
president N. Srinivasan told reporters.
"We have terminated the franchise because the breach is not
capable of being remedied."
Kochi, led by former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene in
their inaugural year, and the Pune Warriors were the two
franchises added to the fourth edition of the tournament.
Any decision regarding the contracted cricketers of the
franchise and a fresh auction to replace them will be taken by
the IPL governing council, Srinivasan said.
The board, which elected its new set of office bearers at
its annual general meeting on Monday, reiterated its
reservations about the controversial Decision Review System
(DRS).
NO DRS
The BCCI has been staunch opponents of DRS as they felt it
was unreliable but agreed to its use after the International
Cricket Council (ICC) proposed a modified version of the
technology which allows teams to challenge umpire rulings.
"The BCCI is not averse to technology. We did not believe in
the ball-tracking technology at all," Srinivasan said. "So
therefore, at the last meeting of the ICC in Hong Kong, we
agreed to a minimum usage of DRS including Hot Spot."
"At the time, we were under the impression that Hot Spot was
very good. It is not necessary for me to dwell on the accuracy
of Hot Spot, it was there for everybody to see.
"The BCCI will, at the next ICC meeting, raise the issue. We
want to revisit it because we feel that Hot Spot is
insufficient. We do not wish to use the DRS in its present form,
even in its minimum standard."
The board also drafted in former India all-rounder Mohinder
Amarnath in the national selection panel, replacing Yashpal
Sharma, whose term has expired.
The rest of the panel, including chief of selectors Kris
Srikkanth, was retained.
Srinvasan said the BCCI would approach Sourav Ganguly to
lead its technical committee after another former captain Sunil
Gavaskar resigned from the post.
