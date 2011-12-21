SYDNEY, Dec 21 Factbox on the four-test series
between Australia and India, which begins at the Melbourne
Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday:
- - - -
Schedule (times GMT):
First test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground
(MCG)
Second test Jan. 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)
Third test Jan. 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth
Fourth test Jan. 24-28 (0000) Adelaide Oval
- - - -
AUSTRALIA
Test world ranking: Fourth
Captain: Michael Clarke
Coach: Mickey Arthur
Top ranked test batsman: Mike Hussey (16)
Top ranked test bowler: Peter Siddle (13)
- -
Recent form (opponent/venue/result):
December
New Zealand Hobart Lost by seven runs
New Zealand Brisbane Won by nine wickets
November
South Africa Johannesburg Won by two wickets
South Africa Cape Town Lost by eight wickets
August/September
Sri Lanka Colombo Draw
Sri Lanka Pallekele Draw
Sri Lanka Galle Won by 125 runs
- -
Squad for Melbourne (from): Clarke, David Warner, Ed Cowan,
Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Dan
Christian, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, James
Pattinson, Nathan Lyon.
- - - -
INDIA
Test world ranking: Second
Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Coach: Duncan Fletcher
Top ranked test batsman: Sachin Tendulkar (7)
Top ranked test bowler: Zaheer Khan (6)
- -
Recent form (opponent/venue/result):
November
West Indies Mumbai Draw
West Indies Kolkata Won by innings and 15 runs
West Indies Delhi Won by five wickets
July/August
England Oval Lost by innings and eight runs
England Birmingham Lost by innings and 242 runs
England Nottingham Lost by 319 runs
England Lords Lost by 196 runs
- -
Squad: Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane,
Rahul Dravid, Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma,
Pragyan Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R
Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer.
- - - -
Australia v India tests
Matches 78
Australia wins 34
India wins 20
Draws 23
Ties 1
- - - -
Previous India tours of Australia (Year/tests/winner/result):
1947-1948 Five Australia 4-0
1967-1968 Four Australia 4-0
1977-1978 Five Australia 3-2
1980-1981 Three Drawn 1-1
1985-1986 Three Drawn 0-0
1991-1992 Five Australia 4-0
1999-2000 Three Australia 3-0
2003-2004 Four Drawn 1-1
2007-2008 Four Australia 2-1
- -
* Test rankings courtesy of www.relianceiccrankings.com and
correct as of Dec. 10.
