SYDNEY, Dec 21 Factbox on the four-test series between Australia and India, which begins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday: - - - - Schedule (times GMT): First test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Second test Jan. 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Third test Jan. 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth Fourth test Jan. 24-28 (0000) Adelaide Oval - - - - AUSTRALIA Test world ranking: Fourth Captain: Michael Clarke Coach: Mickey Arthur Top ranked test batsman: Mike Hussey (16) Top ranked test bowler: Peter Siddle (13) - - Recent form (opponent/venue/result): December New Zealand Hobart Lost by seven runs New Zealand Brisbane Won by nine wickets November South Africa Johannesburg Won by two wickets South Africa Cape Town Lost by eight wickets August/September Sri Lanka Colombo Draw Sri Lanka Pallekele Draw Sri Lanka Galle Won by 125 runs - - Squad for Melbourne (from): Clarke, David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon. - - - - INDIA Test world ranking: Second Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Coach: Duncan Fletcher Top ranked test batsman: Sachin Tendulkar (7) Top ranked test bowler: Zaheer Khan (6) - - Recent form (opponent/venue/result): November West Indies Mumbai Draw West Indies Kolkata Won by innings and 15 runs West Indies Delhi Won by five wickets July/August England Oval Lost by innings and eight runs England Birmingham Lost by innings and 242 runs England Nottingham Lost by 319 runs England Lords Lost by 196 runs - - Squad: Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid, Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer. - - - - Australia v India tests Matches 78 Australia wins 34 India wins 20 Draws 23 Ties 1 - - - - Previous India tours of Australia (Year/tests/winner/result):

1947-1948 Five Australia 4-0

1967-1968 Four Australia 4-0

1977-1978 Five Australia 3-2

1980-1981 Three Drawn 1-1

1985-1986 Three Drawn 0-0

1991-1992 Five Australia 4-0

1999-2000 Three Australia 3-0

2003-2004 Four Drawn 1-1

2007-2008 Four Australia 2-1 - - * Test rankings courtesy of www.relianceiccrankings.com and correct as of Dec. 10. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)

