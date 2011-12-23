MELBOURNE, Dec 23 Factbox on the first test match between Australia and India:

- -

WHERE?

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Capacity: 100,018

- -

WHEN?

Dec. 26-30. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)

- -

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fourth)

Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon.

Coach: Mickey Arthur

- -

INDIA (World ranking: second)

Squad - Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer Khan.

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

- -

WHAT THEY SAY

"I think it's going to be a really good contest between youth and enthusiasm versus some old wise heads in the Indian team," Australia skipper Clarke.

-

"It's true that they are out of form and we'll have to keep them out of form. But don't count an Australian team out when it's going through a rebuilding phase," India coach Fletcher.

- -

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 5-4 India win: 9-4 Draw: 15-8

- -

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Ian Gould (England)

Third umpire: Paul Reiffel (Australia)

Fourth umpire: Ash Barrow (Australia)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

- -

HISTORY

Previous Australia v India tests at the MCG:

1948 Australia won by 233 runs

1948 Australia won by an innings and 177 runs

1967-8 Australia won by an innings and four runs

1977-8 India won by 222 runs

1981 India won by 59 runs

1985 Match drawn

1991 Australia won by eight wickets

1999 Australia won by 180 runs

2003 Australia won by nine wickets

2007 Australia won by 337 runs

- -

TOUR

Remaining tests in series:

Second test Jan. 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground

Third test Jan. 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth

Fourth test Jan. 24-28 (0000) Adelaide Oval

- -

*Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com