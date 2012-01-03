SYDNEY Jan 3 James Pattinson and Australia's
pace attack ripped through India's top order on the opening
morning of the second test to reduce the tourists to 72 for four
at lunch on Tuesday.
Pattinson removed openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag
and then VVS Laxman while Peter Siddle dismissed Rahul Dravid to
leave Sachin Tendulkar, who had made 21, and Virat Kohli (12 not
out) at the crease.
Tendulkar came out to bat to a huge ovation and looked
reasonably comfortable on a ground where he averages more than
221 but will be focusing more on rescuing the innings rather
than finally securing his 100th international hundred.
India, chasing victory to even up the four-match series
after losing the first test by 122 runs in Melbourne last week,
won the toss and chose to bat on a hot, sunny morning at the
Sydney Cricket Ground.
Paceman Pattinson, playing just his fourth test, took just
three balls to make the breakthrough when Gambhir jabbed at the
ball and was caught by Michael Clarke in the slips for a duck.
The Indian lefthander made three and 13 in Melbourne and
will need a big second innings to remove the question mark over
his place in the side.
Sehwag looked only slightly more comfortable as Pattinson,
Siddle and Ben Hilfenhaus got some movement out of a pitch with
a slight green tinge to it.
Siddle struck next to remove Dravid for five, the former
India skipper getting an inside edge onto his pads with Ed Cowan
scooping up the catch.
Sehwag was dropped by Ricky Ponting in the slips on 23 but
had added only seven more runs when he got an edge to a late
outswinger from Pattinson and Brad Haddin took a routine catch
behind the stumps.
Laxman, so often Australia's nemesis, had an average of just
under a hundred at the SCG but lasted nine balls and made two
runs before another beautiful delivery from Pattinson tempted
him into a late shot which resulted in a thick edge and a catch
for Shaun Marsh at third slip.
That left the tourists, who have never won a test series in
Australia, languishing on 59 for four.
