* Australia trail by 75 runs
* Pattinson takes 4-43
* Tendulkar's century quest continues
By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, Jan 3 James Pattinson took four wickets
as Australia bundled India out for 191 on the opening day of the
second test on Tuesday, before coming through a top order crisis
of their own to finish a frenetic day on 116 for three.
Michael Clarke (47) and his predecessor as skipper Ricky
Ponting (44) put on an unbeaten 79 for the fourth wicket to put
Australia 75 runs behind after India's Zaheer Khan had removed
their top three batsmen with just 37 runs on the board.
As in their 122-run first test victory in Melbourne last
week, Australia had pace bowlers Pattinson (4-43), Peter Siddle
(3-55) and Ben Hilfenhaus (3-51) to thank for constricting the
world class Indian batting line-up.
Siddle ended the India innings with his 100th test wicket
after Hilfenhaus had mopped up most of the tail but it was
21-year-old Pattinson who again caught the eye in just his
fourth test.
Bowling with genuine pace, Pattinson took just three balls
of the morning to take the wicket of Gautam Gambhir before
adding those of the other opener Virender Sehwag and dangermen
VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.
"I'm loving it," Pattinson told reporters. "I'm honoured to
be out there playing against some of the best batsmen in the
world and getting Sachin out is something I'll remember for the
rest of my life, it's an amazing feeling."
Tendulkar came out to a huge ovation and had looked by far
the most comfortable Indian batsman before he chopped a widish
Pattinson delivery onto his stumps for 41, as he was thwarted in
his latest quest for a 100th international century.
India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was to hit a
team-high 57 not out, won the toss and elected to bat on a hot,
sunny morning at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
It was, perhaps, a good toss to lose as Pattinson, Siddle
and Hilfenhaus reprised their Melbourne barrage of pacey, good
length deliveries on a pitch with a slight green tinge to it.
"I think we have to give the Australian bowlers credit
today, they bowled some good line and length and put our batsmen
under pressure," India coach Duncan Fletcher said.
"We did that first up but Ponting and Clarke batted well at
the end. It's important that we get back to those lines and
lengths tomorrow."
Embattled opener Gambhir will be disappointed with the jab
at a Pattinson delivery that had him caught in the slips for a
duck but he was not alone.
Rahul Dravid (five), a jittery-looking Sehwag (30) and
Laxman (two) quickly followed the lefthander back to the
pavilion to leave the tourists languishing on 59-4.
Virat Kohli and Tendulkar combined to ease the crisis before
they were separated by a peach of a delivery from Siddle, which
the former edged to Brad Haddin behind the stumps for 23.
Tendulkar, whose average at the SCG was a shade over 221
runs per innings, continued to pick his shots but back came the
irrepressible Pattinson to end the 38-year-old's innings.
COUP DE GRACE
Dhoni and Ravi Ashwin put on 54 for the seventh wicket
before Hilfenhaus finally got reward for his efforts with the
wickets of Ashwin (20) and Zaheer (0) from successive balls.
After missing out on the hat-trick after the tea break, the
dependable quick soon had Ishant Sharma out for a duck and
Siddle performed the coup de grace on Umesh Yadav (0).
Zaheer soon had the Australian batsmen in all sorts of
trouble, however, removing David Warner for eight when Tendulkar
took the catch after a Laxman juggle in the slips.
Laxman made no mistake on Zaheer's next ball in his
following over, Shaun Marsh taking the long walk back to the
dressing room with a cartoon golden duck for company and the
paceman steaming in for his own hat-trick chance.
It was not to be, but Zaheer did not have to wait too long
for his third wicket when Ed Cowan was beaten for pace and
trapped leg before for 16.
"We're in a great spot as a bowling group," Pattinson added.
"Hopefully tomorrow the batsmen can dig in and get a bit of
a lead on it."
