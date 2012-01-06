SYDNEY Jan 6 Sachin Tendulkar surged towards his 100th international century with a quickfire unbeaten 70 on Friday morning but Australia remained in control of the second test with India still 225 runs behind their first innings tally.

The tourists, who scored 191 in their first innings, reached lunch on the fourth day at 243 for three having lost opener Gautam Gambhir for 83 as they looked to rescue the test after Australia declared on 659-4 on Thursday.

Gambhir's departure brought VVS Laxman to the crease and he got into double figures for the first time in the series, showing some of the strokeplay that once made him the scourge of Australian bowlers to reach 44 not out at the break.

Most eyes in the sparse crowd on a windy and overcast morning at the Sydney Cricket Ground, however, were on test cricket's most prolific batsman and his latest attempt to end his 10-month quest for a century of centuries.

Having made eight from 42 balls and survived a scare to help India to 114 for two overnight, Tendulkar scored 16 off the first 11 deliveries and brought up his 65th test half century with two runs to fine leg.

There were some fine shots particularly among his nine fours as he used his full repertoire to punish anything short and wide from the Australian bowlers.

Gambhir had already departed by the time Tendulkar had reached his 50, getting a leading edge to Peter Siddle's second delivery of the morning with David Warner snaffling up the catch at point.

Laxman, who had scored five runs in his first three innings in the series, was fortunate to get off the mark when he got a glove to a Siddle delivery but the ball just failed to carry to Brad Haddin behind the stumps.

Wicketkeeper Haddin, who dropped Gambhir on Thursday, had a poor morning, repeatedly fumbling the ball.

After losing the first test in the four-match series by 122 runs in Melbourne last week, India must at least secure a draw in Sydney to keep alive their hopes of winning a first series in Australia.

