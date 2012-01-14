* Warner makes 180
* Yadav takes 5-93
(adds detail, quotes)
By Nick Mulvenney
PERTH, Jan 14 Australia, fired by David Warner's
180 and another fine display from their pace attack, were
closing on victory after reducing India to 88 for four in their
second innings after two days of the third test on Saturday.
India, who already trail 2-0 in the four-match series and
are heading for a seventh consecutive overseas test defeat, were
still 120 runs shy of forcing the hosts to bat again at the
close of play.
Their bowlers, spearheaded by Umesh Yadav's 5-93, had
dragged the tourists back into the match after the day one
demolition by taking the last six Australian wickets for 79 runs
and leaving the hosts 369 all out with a first inning's lead of
208.
The bounce of the WACA wicket once again proved too much for
their batsmen, however, and Australia's pace quartet removed
Gautam Gambhir (14), Virender Sehwag (10), Sachin Tendulkar
(eight) and VVS Laxman (0) in the final session.
India will resume on Sunday with Rahul Dravid, who had made
32 not out, and Virat Kohli, unbeaten on 21, at the crease with
three days of the contest stretching out ahead of them.
Mitchell Starc, playing just his third test, fired down a
bouncer to snare Gambhir caught behind and break India's opening
partnership before returning to end Tendulkar's 23rd attempt to
secure a century of international centuries.
Tendulkar was not impressed with a tight lbw call but, with
India refusing to allow the use of the decision review system
for the series, was forced to accept the umpire's ruling.
"I appealed for it so I thought it was out," paceman Starc
told reporters. "The umpire gave it so he's not coming back.
"It was a great feeling to get the Little Master out but
more importantly, they are four wickets down and hopefully we
can finish the job tomorrow."
SIMPLE CATCH
Australia would have been hoping for a bigger lead after
bowling India out for 161 on Friday and resuming on 149 without
loss on another hot day at the WACA.
However, Yadav struck with three wickets in the hour before
lunch, Ishant Sharma accounted for Warner, Zaheer Khan pitched
in with two wickets and debutant R Vinay Kumar got his maiden
test victim.
It could have been even better for the tourists had Kohli
not dropped a simple catch when Warner, who hit the quickest
ever century by an opening batsman in 69 balls on Friday, was on
126.
As it was, Warner, showing only flashes of the swashbuckling
brilliance he displayed to reach his century, was allowed to
claim his first test 150 before holing out 20 runs shy of a
double century.
The 25-year-old lefthander, who had resumed on 104, hit a
spectacular six through extra cover, his fifth of the innings,
and two balls later grabbed his 20th four with the crispest of
cuts.
Another two balls on though and a Sharma delivery was
launched into the sky towards long on and Yadav got himself
under it to take the catch, bringing an end to the innings after
261 minutes and just 159 balls.
Paceman Yadav had already separated the two Australian
openers when he bowled Ed Cowan for 74 with 214 runs on the
board.
Shaun Marsh managed just 11 runs to continue his miserable
form and Ricky Ponting had made seven when Yadav removed his
middle stump for a third wicket before lunch.
Warner departed soon after the break and captain Michael
Clarke - who hit an unbeaten 329 in the last test - and Brad
Haddin soon followed, caught behind off the bowling of Zaheer
for 18 and a duck respectively.
Western Australian Mike Hussey (14) was Vinay Kumar's first
test wicket and Peter Siddle grabbed a handy 30 before Yadav
took out his off stump.
Ryan Harris (nine) and Ben Hilfenhaus (six) could do little
to extend the tail, the former giving Yadav his first five
wicket haul in tests.
"If I take five wickets and the team is on the verge of
losing, it doesn't make me happy," said Yadav, adding less
convincingly: "There are three days left in the game and there
is still fight left in the team."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
