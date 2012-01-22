MELBOURNE, Jan 22 Factbox on the fourth test match between Australia and India, which starts on Tuesday:

- -

WHERE?

Adelaide Oval. Capacity: 36,000

- -

WHEN?

Jan. 24-28. Play starts at 1030 local time (0000 GMT)

- -

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fourth)

Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

Coach: Mickey Arthur

- -

INDIA (World ranking: second)

Squad - Virender Sehwag (captain), Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, R Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Wriddhiman Saha, Zaheer Khan.

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

* Tour captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was suspended for the Adelaide test because of his team's slow over rate in Perth.

- -

WHAT THEY SAY

"No such thing as a dead rubber, as far I am concerned. We'll be out there doing exactly the same in Adelaide."

Australia skipper Clarke

-

"Of course we need to do better soon but most of us are feeling bad about it because we are professional cricketers and we are human beings and we all run on emotion."

India captain Dhoni.

- -

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY**

Australia win: 8-13. India win: 4-1. Draw: 5-2

- -

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)

Third umpire: Simon Fry (Australia)

Fourth umpire: Paul Wilson (Australia)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

- -

HISTORY

Previous Australia v India tests at Adelaide Oval:

1948 Australia won by an innings and 16 runs

1967 Australia won by 146 runs

1978 Australia won by 47 runs

1981 Match drawn

1985 Match drawn

1992 Australia won by 38 runs

1999 Australia won by 285 runs

2003 India won by four wickets

2008 Match drawn

- -

CURRENT TOUR

First test:

Australia won by 122 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Second test:

Australia won by an innings and 68 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Third test:

Australia won by an innings and 37 runs at the WACA, Perth

- -

** Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Patrick Johnston)