AUCKLAND Feb 7 Captain Brendon McCullum scored his second test double century as New Zealand reached 473 for seven at lunch on the second day of the first test against India at Eden Park on Friday.

McCullum, whose highest test innings is 225 scored against India in 2010, was on 202 at the break, bringing the milestone up on the final ball of the session with his 28th boundary.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi was 18 not out.

India's Ishant Sharma, who took two wickets on the first day, captured another two wickets in the first hour.

New Zealand had resumed on 329 for four with McCullum (143) and aggressive all-rounder Corey Anderson (42) picking up where they left off on Thursday by scoring at almost four runs an over.

Anderson had moved to a breezy 77, his first test half century, before being trapped lbw by Sharma, ending a 133-run partnership.

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling (1) became Sharma's fourth victim on the first ball after the drinks break when he drove at a wide delivery and was snapped up by Shikhar Dhawan in the slips.

Pace bowler Tim Southee provided an entertaining, quick-fire 28, which included three boundaries and two sixes, before being bowled by Mohammed Shami.

India's bowlers were again inconsistent, mixing the occasional good delivery with too many balls that flashed to the fence.

McCullum and Kane Williamson had rescued New Zealand's innings on the first day with a 221-run stand after India had exploited the green drop-in pitch and overcast conditions to reduce the hosts to 30 for three.

