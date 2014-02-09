AUCKLAND Feb 9 Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli thwarted New Zealand's pace attack to guide India to 180 for two at lunch on the fourth day of the first test against New Zealand on Sunday, with the visitors still needing 227 runs to produce a remarkable victory.

Dhawan was on 81 at the lunch break with Kohli on 55 as the pair saw off the threat of Tim Southee and accumulated runs against the rest of New Zealand's attack at Eden Park.

Southee was a major concern for India in the first hour as his nagging line and length created doubt and helped build pressure on the batsmen as the hosts chased early wickets.

His seven over spell cost 11 runs and he snapped up the valuable wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara, who added one run to his overnight score of 22 before he nicked a seaming delivery through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

While Neil Wagner and Trent Boult produced some anxious moments for the Indian batsmen, they were unable to break through and the advantage swung slightly in India's favour.

New Zealand had some half chances in the first session, once when Dhawan dropped his bat and was almost run out as he scampered for a quick single to reach his half century.

Dhawan also survived two confident lbw appeals against Boult, while Kohli had two aerial cover drives fly close to New Zealand fielders.

The ball had dominated the bat on Saturday with 17 wickets falling to set up the possibility of a result for either team.

New Zealand had taken six wickets for 72 runs in the morning session to dismiss India for 202 before lunch but captain Brendon McCullum did not enforce the follow-on after they scored 503 in their first innings.

The visitors' bowlers then sparked a remarkable collapse with Mohammed Shami taking three wickets to reduce the hosts to 25-5 shortly after lunch before Ishant Sharma captured three more victims to mop up the innings early in the final session.

The second test in the series begins at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Feb. 14. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)