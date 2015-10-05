CUTTACK, India Oct 5 The second Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa was suspended on Monday after fans, angry about the performance of the home team, started hurling plastic bottles on to the ground.

India, who also lost the first match of the series, were bundled out for their second lowest T20 total of 92, to the displeasure of a full house at the Barabati Stadium.

Supporters threw bottles during the change of innings and again when South Africa were batting, forcing the players off with the visitors 70 for three in 13.2 overs and closing in on a series win.