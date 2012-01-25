ADELAIDE Jan 25 Michael Clarke hit a double century and Ricky Ponting was approaching one of his own in a partnership of 385 as Australia reached 469 for three on the second morning of the fourth test against India on Wednesday.

Clarke, who made 329 not out in the Sydney test, scored at a quicker pace than his predecessor as skipper and was unbeaten on 210 with Ponting just two runs shy of the mark on 198 not out at lunch.

Already 3-0 down in the series after three emphatic defeats, India's bowlers laboured in temperatures in the mid 30s Celsius as the Australians ruthlessly, and often stylishly, drove home their advantage.

Resuming at 335-3, they reached 400 after the first hour on another sweltering morning and in the process passed their own record partnership for Australia against India of 288, which they set in the Sydney test.

The next mark to fall was the all time record partnership for the Adelaide Oval, which came when they passed the 341 that Eddie Barlow and Graeme Pollock combined for in 1964.

Clarke brought up his second double century of the series 20 minutes before the break with two runs through midwicket, celebrating with his ritual kiss of the insignia on his helmet.

The 30-year-old took 361 minutes and 255 balls to reach the tally with another imperious display, which included 25 fours and one six.

Ponting was not far behind but was forced to wait nervously over the lunchbreak for his second double century against India at Adelaide after the 242 he hit in a losing cause in 2003-04.

After failing to take a wicket in three full sessions, India's bowlers had all racked up big numbers of runs conceded with Umesh Yadav (0-105 in 17 overs) the worst offender.

Spinner Ravi Ashwin had figures of 2-127 but had bowled more than twice the number of overs than the young paceman.

(Editing by John O'Brien)

Please click on for more cricket stories