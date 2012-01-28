ADELAIDE Jan 28 Australia took India's last
four wickets on Saturday morning to crush the tourists by 298
runs in the fourth test and record a 4-0 series sweep.
India had resumed on 166 for six in their second innings
chasing an improbable 500 runs for victory but their tail-end
batsman lasted just an hour on a hot and sunny fifth morning of
the match.
The end came when spinner Nathan Lyon (4-63) dismissed Umesh
Yadav caught behind for one, condemning India to a humiliating
eighth successive overseas test defeat after last year's 4-0
whitewash in England.
Australia won the first test in Melbourne by 122 runs and
followed that with an innings and 68-run win in Sydney and an
innings and 37-run triumph in Perth.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Patrick Johnston)
(For
the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories