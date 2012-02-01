SYDNEY Feb 1 An extraordinary switch-hit
six from David Warner and a Matt Wade half century fired
Australia to a 31-run victory over India in the first of two
Twenty20 matches on Wednesday.
Australia's tally of 171 for four proved too tough a target
for an India team hoping for a turnaround in fortunes after
suffering a 4-0 hammering in the test series and the tourists
managed just 140 for six in the rain-delayed contest.
Warner took his time to get started before taking off with
18 runs in the third over, including a remarkable six when, with
the ball in the air, he switched from his normal left-handed
stance to club it over the boundary right-handed.
The test opener skied the ball to Suresh Raina at extra
cover to depart for 25 in the next over but debutant
wicketkeeper Wade took up the mantle to hit 72 in 43 balls and
anchor the Australian innings.
While Australia captain George Bailey was making his
international debut, his bowling unit was chock full of
experience and 40-year-old Brad Hogg, Brett Lee and David Hussey
all got among the wickets to disrupt the Indian run chase.
Gautam Gambhir (20) and Virat Kohli (22) both got starts but
it was only when skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (48 not out) and
Ravi Ashwin (15 not out) came together for the seventh wicket
that the Indians really took the game to the hosts.
It was too little, too late, however, and India's travails
on their travels were destined to continue at least until the
second Twenty20 match in Melbourne on Friday.
Despite the wet weather, nearly 60,000 fans turned out for
the first international cricket match at Sydney's Olympic
stadium, which hopes to host matches at the 50-over World Cup in
2015.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
