Feb 3 India ran out four Australian
batsmen in a brilliant fielding effort before surviving a late
attack of nerves to win the second Twenty20 match by eight
wickets with two balls to spare on Friday.
Humiliated by a 4-0 whitewash in the test series, India
finally had a reason to smile after winning their first match on
foreign soil since last June to level the two-match Twenty20
series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Opener Gautam Gambhir scored an unbeaten 56 and blasted a
boundary through the covers to drive the tourists past
Australia's total of 131.
Gambhir and wicketkeeper captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who
was left unbeaten on 21, took their time to stroke the winning
runs after needing only a single off the last eight balls.
With captain George Bailey calling his team in close, Dhoni
and Gambhir smashed a number of shots straight to the fielders
to give the crowd of 62,000 a whiff of an unlikely Australian
victory.
But Gambhir threw caution to the wind, backing away to bash
the winning runs off paceman Clint McKay.
That completed an emphatic victory by the tourists who were
thrashed by 31 runs in the first T20 match in Sydney, but were
in total control as they cruised to 43 without loss before
opener Virender Sehwag smashed a catch straight to Shaun Marsh
in close.
Virat Kohli, the only Indian batsman to score a century
against Australia in the test series, kept up the pressure with
a quickfire 31 before being dismissed with a sharp catch by
diving wicketkeeper Matt Wade off the bowling of Mitchell Marsh.
But it was nimble fielding that secured victory after Bailey
won the toss in his second match as skipper and sent his team in
to bat on a balmy evening at the MCG.
Burly opener Aaron Finch compiled a quick-fire 36 but the
hosts crashed to 54-4 courtesy of some shambolic running between
the wickets.
David Hussey poked to backward point and called through
Finch for a quick single, but Ravindra Jadeja steamed in and
hurled a sharp throw to Dhoni with Finch caught well short.
Jadeja was in the thick of it again two overs later, making
a sliding save at backward point and throwing to the bowlers end
where Rahul Sharma broke the stumps with Bailey a long way from
home after being sent back by Hussey.
Man-of-the-match Jadeja completed his heroics by catching
Hussey for 24 off his own bowling.
Dhoni stumped Mitchell Marsh for 13 off Rahul Sharma's
bowling before the hosts lost their last five wickets for 12
runs.
Rohit Sharma threw down the stumps to remove Matt Wade for
32 before Dhoni had McKay caught behind for a duck.
Brad Hogg was trapped in front for four by Rahul Sharma a
ball before Xavier Doherty was run out for one by a quick throw
to Dhoni from Suresh Raina who came charging in from the deep to
secure the last wicket.
Friday's result meant India finally ended a 14-match winless
streak abroad after also failing to win a game in England last
year.
