NOTTINGHAM, England, July 10 India's stubborn tail fought back to reach 433 for nine at tea on the second day of the opening test at Trent Bridge on Thursday after an inspired England bowling spell had taken four quick wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (46) and Mohammad Shami (39) dug in, after a middle-order collapse for the tourists, putting on 87, a record for an Indian 10th wicket partnership against England.

India had looked to be in a commanding position at 342 for five at lunch, with Murali Vijay having earlier made 146 and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni looking comfortable, unbeaten on 81.

Two wickets for Ben Stokes, one for Stuart Broad and a brilliant run out by James Anderson threatened to ruin India's day in good batting conditions in the first test of the five-match series.

The flat and slow pitch has drawn widespread criticism and led to claims it had been designed to ensure the match goes the distance to maximise revenue, an accusation dismissed by Nottinghamshire's chief executive.

"The idea that as a chief executive I would put pressure on to produce any sort of pitch is a bit silly actually," Lisa Pursehouse was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The pitch, however, meant opportunities were few and far between for the hosts' bowlers but their patience paid off in a blistering spell at the start of the afternoon session.

Stokes, who had little reward for his efforts in the previous sessions, struck in the second over after the interval when Ravindra Jadeja (25) recklessly swung at a ball outside off stump and was caught behind by Prior.

The valuable wicket of Dhoni fell soon after when he attempted to steal a needless single and was brilliantly run out by Anderson, who caught the batsman just centimetres outside his crease with a direct hit.

Debutant Stuart Binny replaced his captain at the crease, seemingly intent on making quick runs by swinging at every ball, but made just one before driving Stokes into the grateful hands of Joe Root.

Right-arm seamer Broad wasted no time in getting in on the act when he clattered the ball into Ishant Sharma's stumps for just one shortly after.

England looked to finish off India quickly but Kumar and Shami proved to be accomplished batsmen, frustrating the hosts and adding important runs to the score.

Shami survived a close call just before the interval. Replays showed he edged Liam Plunkett's delivery through to Prior's gloves but England's half-hearted appeals to the umpire went unrewarded.

The day had started well for the tourists and Vijay looked to be on his way to his third test 150 but fell to a marginal lbw decision off Anderson, ending a 126-run fifth-wicket stand.

Replays showed the ball was bouncing over the stumps but with the series being played without the aid of the decision review system - India refused to use it - the wicket could not be challenged. (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)