NOTTINGHAM, England, July 11 Sam Robson and Gary Ballance scored half-centuries as England made good progress in chasing down India's first-innings 457 on an overcast third morning in the opening test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

The hosts, who resumed on 43 for one on a slow wicket that has drawn widespread criticism, reached lunch on 131 for one.

The bowlers found some swing under the gloomy Nottingham sky but Ballance (59) and Robson (59) were resolute as they shared an unbroken stand of 122.

The pair, who both hit maiden test centuries in the 1-0 series defeat by Sri Lanka last month, provided the stability England needed after the loss of under-pressure captain Alastair Cook for five the previous evening.

Ballance was made to wait for scoring opportunities but looked comfortable at the crease, hitting seven fours and cutting the ball to the boundary to bring up his 50.

Robson was lucky to survive when Ravi Jadeja dropped him at slip on 43 and made the most of his good fortune to notch his half-century by cutting test debutant Stuart Binny through the covers. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Tony Jimenez)