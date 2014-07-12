NOTTINGHAM, England, July 12 Frustrated India finally ended England's record last-wicket stand on the fourth day of the opening test at Trent Bridge and then lost an early second-innings wicket on Saturday.

Shikhar Dhawan fell for 29 to leave Murali Vijay (19), who scored 146 in the first innings, and Cheteshwar Pujara (8) unbeaten at tea as the visitors reached 57 for one.

Earlier, England took an unlikely first-innings lead of 39 after Joe Root and James Anderson combined for a test record last-wicket stand of 198.

Root struck a brilliant unbeaten 154 as the home team amassed a total of 496 after having been reduced to 202 for seven on Friday.

Anderson secured another record as he made a career-best 81, the most by an England number 11, before edging the ball to Dhawan at first slip off Bhuvneshwar Kumar who returned figures of five for 82.

The partnership also meant it was the first time in tests that both sides had compiled last-wicket stands of triple figures, following Kumar and Mohammed Shami's alliance of 111 on Thursday.

Australia's Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar shared the previous record for the last-wicket stand when they put on 163 against England, ironically at the same ground last year.

India's relief at removing Anderson was short lived as part-time spinner Moeen Ali caught and bowled Dhawan 12 overs into their second innings. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Tony Jimenez)